LONDON, March 15 Britain's Scotland minister
David Mundell has said it would be impossible to have a legal
and decisive referendum on Scottish independence in the
timeframe demanded by Scotland's nationalist First Minister
Nicola Sturgeon.
She has said a referendum should be held in late 2018 or
early 2019, when the terms of Britain's exit from the European
Union become clear. Britain as a whole voted to leave the EU but
Scotland voted to remain in the bloc.
"It would be impossible for people in the timescale
suggested by Nicola Sturgeon to make a reasoned view and,
therefore, have a legal, fair and decisive referendum," Mundell
told Scotland's Herald newspaper.
“There is no option for Scotland to remain in the EU as the
UK leaves or for Scotland to inherit the UK’s place. There’s an
implicit suggestion in the timing of the referendum demand that
somehow by having a referendum and by voting for independence
you can stop Scotland leaving the EU; that’s absurd."
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)