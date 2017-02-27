LONDON Feb 27 The threat of a new Scottish
independence referendum is creating unnecessary uncertainty and
division, a government spokesman said on Monday, responding to
media reports that Scottish nationalists were preparing to
demand one.
"The question is not whether there could be a second
referendum, it is whether there should be one - and the clear
answer to that is no," the spokesman said.
"The decision to remain in the UK was made by the Scottish
people in 2014 and all the evidence at the moment shows people
in Scotland don't want another referendum.
"The threat of one is creating unnecessary uncertainty and
division."
