South Sudan's ousted army chief returns to capital
NAIROBI, May 13 South Sudan's ousted army chief Paul Malong returned to the capital Juba on Saturday, saying he had no intention of staging a revolt against President Salva Kiir's government.
LONDON, Sept 27 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday she wanted more clarity about the British government's position on leaving the EU and cautioned that a so called "hard Brexit" would hurt the economy.
A hard Brexit could leave Britain without a deal on preferential access to the EU's single market and potentially grappling with soured relations with other EU members while London would impose limits on EU immigration.
"I'm trying to be tactful here - it would be helpful to know more about the UK government's kind of thinking," Sturgeon said in a speech to the Institute of Directors. "As a first step, I think we would all benefit greatly from some clarity." (Reporting by Helen Reid, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
NAIROBI, May 13 Seven South Sudanese opposition groups, including that of rebel leader Riek Machar, said on Saturday they had agreed to work closely in their bid to oust President Salva Kiir's government, as the civil war drags on in the oil-producing nation.