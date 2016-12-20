New British Prime Minister Theresa May meeting First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/James Glossop/Pool/File Photo

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May will carefully consider proposals for Brexit put forward on Tuesday by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, May's spokesman said.

"We are going to get this paper delivered to us today. It is right that we consider it carefully," he told reporters.

Sturgeon has frequently said Scotland should have the option of a second independence referendum if her proposals to retain EU links are rejected.

The spokesman said: "Our position is there shouldn't be a second referendum. There was a referendum, it was only two years ago, the result was very decisive (and) both parties agreed to abide by the result of that referendum."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Stephen Addison)