EDINBURGH, July 15 British Prime Minister
Theresa May said on Friday that the government would not trigger
Article 50, the formal trigger of divorce talks with the
European Union, until a "UK approach" had been agreed.
May, speaking after a meeting with Scottish First Minister
Nicola Sturgeon who has been looking at ways to keep Scotland in
the bloc, said she wanted to get the best deal for the whole
country.
"I'm willing to listen to options and I've been very clear
with the first minister today that I want the Scottish
government to be fully engaged in our discussions," May told
broadcasters.
"I have already said that I won't be triggering Article 50
until I think that we have a UK approach and objectives for
negotiations - I think it is important that we establish that
before we trigger Article 50."
