Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (centre L) and Deputy First Minister John Swinney (centre R) attend an emergency cabinet meeting at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jane Barlow/Pool

LONDON The Scots do not think there should be a second independence referendum, a poll showed on Sunday, days after Britain voted to leave the European Union despite strong Scottish support for remaining a member of the bloc.

The Survation poll showed 44.7 percent of people think Scotland should not conduct a second independence referendum, compared to 41.9 percent in favour of a fresh vote. In September 2014 Scotland rejected independence by 55 percent to 45 percent.

The prospect of a second referendum has been raised after Britain as a whole voted to leave the EU last week, despite results showing a large majority of Scots supported remaining within the bloc in every region of Scotland.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said another referendum is "highly likely" and that Scotland would do whatever it takes to remain in the EU, including potentially blocking the legal process behind Britain's exit.

The poll of 1,002 people, conducted for the Daily Record and Daily Mirror on June 25, also showed that despite not favouring holding another referendum, if one were to be held immediately Scots would back a breakaway from the rest of Britain. Survation said 47 percent were in favour and 41.2 percent against.

Boris Johnson, the favourite to become Britain's next prime minister, said on Sunday that he did not detect "any real appetite" for another Scottish independence referendum.

(Reporting by William James)