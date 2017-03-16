Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon (R), greets Britain's new Prime Minister, Theresa May, as she arrives at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Files

EDINBURGH A second independence referendum should be decided by the Scottish people, not determined by British Prime Minister Theresa May, a source at the Scottish National Party (SNP) leading the devolved government said on Thursday.

The comments came after May told the Scottish government "now is not the time" for another referendum, saying it would be unfair for people to vote without knowing the conclusion of Brexit talks.

The SNP source said: "This should be a referendum made in Scotland, with no conditions set by a (Conservative) prime minister. We have a very clear mandate beyond any doubt on this."

Earlier this week, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would seek to hold a referendum in late 2018 or early 2019, when the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union become clear but before Britain has left the EU.

Scotland voted to stay in the EU in last June's referendum while Britain as a whole voted to leave.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Stephen Addison)