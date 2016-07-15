EDINBURGH, July 15 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that if Scots wanted to vote in a second referendum on whether to stay part of the United Kingdom, the British government would be wrong to block it.

"I work on the basis that trying to block a referendum, if there's a clear sense that that's what people in Scotland want, would be completely the wrong thing to do," Sturgeon told Sky news after meeting new British Prime Minister Theresa May.

May told broadcasters earlier that Scots had had their chance to vote for independence in 2014, but she would not formally trigger divorce talks with the European Union until a "UK approach" had been agreed.

Sturgeon wants Scotland to stay in the EU, and Scots as a whole voted to stay in the bloc in Britain's June 23 referendum. (Writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)