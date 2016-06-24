Washington dreams on hold, Scaramucci revels in Las Vegas glow
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Anthony Scaramucci was soaking up plenty of love this week at his high-profile hedge fund conference even as his political ambitions remained in limbo.
WASHINGTON, June 24 The top U.S. securities regulator is keeping a close eye on the markets in light of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, its chair said in a statement on Friday.
"The U.S. equity markets opened normally for trading this morning," Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White said. "We are continuing to closely monitor the markets and have been in regular communication with financial institutions, exchanges, and market utilities, as well as our financial regulatory counterparts."
U.S. stocks plunged at the open on Friday, with the Dow Jones average falling more than 500 points, after Britain's vote delivered the biggest blow to the global financial system since the 2008 financial crisis. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Anthony Scaramucci was soaking up plenty of love this week at his high-profile hedge fund conference even as his political ambitions remained in limbo.
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund manager Jason Karp on Thursday said that shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc could climb as much as 200 percent and noted the biotech company could be an attractive takeover candidate.