* Service exporters fear non-tariff barriers
* Professionals' qualifications may not be recognized
* Restrictions on travel may bar overseas work assignments
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, June 28 When the Law Society canvassed
clients in late 2015 for their thoughts on a British exit from
the European Union, one intellectual property lawyer give a
blunt assessment of what it would mean for their business.
"We couldn't advise the Europeans, we couldn't advise the
U.S. (on European matters)," the unnamed lawyer said, according
to a report published by the professional body for UK
solicitors.
"No one would instruct us anymore. We could only instruct on
UK problems, that's it. We wouldn't be a gateway to Europe
anymore. We'd be a purely UK entity, for UK problems," the
lawyer was quoted as saying.
Lawyers, accountants, management consultants, recruiters,
bankers, public relations and technology firms with overseas
clients, which make up a large chunk of the UK economy, are all
facing major headwinds after voters backed an exit from the
European Union last week.
Many UK-based international companies in other sectors say
business could survive Brexit if Britain is able to negotiate
maintaining tariff-free access to the markets of its largest
trading partner.
But the services industry says that would not be enough for
its business because the biggest barriers to selling services
overseas are typically not import duties.
"In services, tariffs are irrelevant - it's all about
non-tariff barriers, it's about regulations," said Stephen
Booth, Co-Director, of free-market think tank Open Europe.
Domestic rules that force professionals to be members of
local trade bodies, to have locally recognized qualifications or
citizenship before they can practice in a particular
jurisdiction, or sell into it from outside, are some of the
biggest barriers to international trade in services.
Over the past 20 years, the EU has passed many directives to
reduce such barriers, while the free movement of workers allows
professionals to work on overseas assignments.
If these benefits no longer apply, UK-based global services
providers will suffer.
With services exports representing a larger proportion of
the UK economy than in other countries - 13 percent of GDP last
year compared to just 4 percent in the United States, according
to Reuters calculations based on official data - this could
represent an outsize impact for the UK.
NOT JUST BANKING
The financial services sector is the biggest driver of UK
services exports.
Bankers say they are especially at risk from Brexit since
access to highly regulated EU financial markets is intrinsically
linked to following the market rules - just what Leave
campaigners said they don't want to do.
But Britain is a key centre for many other internationally
traded services. Businesses say that a simple tariff-free
relationship with the EU would not address restrictions on
selling into Europe, limits on sending staff on overseas
assignments, increased difficulty in recruiting EU staff and
fears clients will perceive doing business with Britain as more
risky.
Unless Britain secures a new relationship with Europe which
allows service businesses to continue to operate as they do now,
it may lose its place as a leading service exporter.
"Right now, to do business in London is seen as a natural
hub for the rest of the world," Arnaud Vaissie co-founder of
International SOS, which provides medical and security services
to companies in energy and other sectors around the world.
It employs 700-800 people in the UK, many of them in London,
one of the group's two headquarters.
"But, should we keep on privileging our set up in the UK?
That's the question," he said.
PROTECTED PROFESSIONS
Lawyers with British training could be barred from
registering patents or practicing at all in some countries
because their qualifications are not recognized, lawyers say.
Even if services providers can continue to sell into EU
markets, it may in future be on unequal terms.
For example, currently advice a UK-qualified lawyer gives to
a German client facing an investigation into suspected EU
competition law breaches is privileged. This means emails or
notes of meetings between the client and lawyer cannot be
subpoenaed or otherwise later used against the client.
According to a note from law firm Simmons & Simmons,
"UK-qualified lawyers (who are not qualified elsewhere in the
EEA) will not be protected by privilege," if the UK leaves the
EU and failed to sign up to the European Economic Area (EEA)
EEA membership requires a country to follow EU rules, pay
dues to Brussels and permit free movement of EU workers - the
three main activities the Leave campaign said they wanted to
cease doing.
Migration has been a totemic issue in the Brexit debate
following the arrival of millions workers from countries like
Poland, Hungary and Romania in the past decade.
While feared by many voters, ease of movement is welcomed by
many firms.
Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO and co-founder of GoCardless, which
provides payment services to companies across Europe, said that
the imposition of a visa system, even one which permitted access
for skilled staff, would be problematic.
"We are really going to shrink our pool of potential staff,"
he said.
As a small, fast-growing company, GoCardless needed to be
able to hire quickly, Takeuchi said. But even the most basic
kind of visa he currently needs for non-EU staff takes six
months to secure.
He said he could not afford to bet that Britain's
relationship with the EU will be as business friendly as the
current one. He had already decided to rebalance his expansion
plans away from the UK.
"What it really means is that we will have to double down in
Continental Europe," he said.
(Editing by Anna Willard)