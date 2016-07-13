* PM designate May prioritises energy security
* Third Energy could produce first shale gas this year
* Ineos promises 6 pct of shale revenue to local communities
* Egdon Resources banks on big investors to take over
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, July 13 Britain's shale gas industry
could get a helping hand from a falling pound and a supportive
new prime minister just as it is gearing up for its first
production this year, after facing economic and political
challenges that slowed its start.
The British pound's weakness since the Brexit vote has made
it more expensive to import gas, helping the case for shale gas
which had been hurt in the past by weak oil prices and by
opposition to planning approval from local campaigners.
After setbacks including a temporary ban in 2011 on the
hydraulic fracturing - or "fracking" - technology used to
extract gas from shale rock, those in the industry hope for
support from Theresa May, who takes over on Wednesday as prime
minister.
In the speech launching her campaign for the leadership on
Monday, May stressed the importance of secure energy supplies,
which shale advocates say is one of their industry's strengths.
"I want to see an energy policy that emphasises the
reliability of supply and lower costs for users," May said.
Stephen Bowler, chief executive of London-listed shale gas
developer IGas, told Reuters Brexit made the case for shale more
vital: "An independent Britain needs an independent supply of
energy. Security of supply becomes even more important now."
Shale gas had a poor start in Britain. The first well to be
fracked, near Blackpool in the northeastern county of
Lancashire, was abandoned when some of the work there triggered
an earth tremor that resulted in an 18-month ban on the
technology.
More recently, low energy prices have added to strains.
"The weak gas price certainly doesn't help the economics.
But there's still a lot of potential there," said David Round,
analyst at BMO Capital Markets. "You'd expect costs to come down
once you get a few years into the development."
Two months ago, Third Energy received the first planning
approval for a shale gas fracking well since 2011. It says it
will start hydraulic fracturing at its Kirby Misperton site in
North Yorkshire in northeast England before the end of the
year.
Environmental group Friends of the Earth and a residents'
anti-fracking group have applied for judicial review of the
decision at London's High Court.
Other shale gas developers, including Ineos, IGas
and Cuadrilla Resources, are now banking on government support
for domestic energy sources and an offer of compensation to
landowners to reinvigorate their campaign.
Cuadrilla aims to produce gas next year in the northwest,
subject to planning approval, and Bowler's IGas plans to test
first gas in northern England by 2018.
NEW RULES
The government has already changed planning rules to speed
up shale gas projects by giving the communities minister
ultimate decision-making power on planning applications.
A decision on whether to grant a permit under these new
rules to Cuadrilla is due by Oct. 6 and will be a first
indication of government support for shale gas under the new
prime minister. Australian engineer AJ Lucas owns 45
percent of Cuadrilla.
Coal-fired plants are due to close in coming years, making
Britain more reliant on natural gas. Britain's network operator
said last week that the country may have to import 93 percent of
its gas by 2040 if economic growth slows and domestic gas
production is not supported.
Shale supporters say relying heavily on imports would make
Britain more vulnerable to events out of its control that could
divert supply. Still, environmental campaigners intend to
challenge shale gas, which they say would undermine Britain's
target to reduce carbon emissions by at least 80 percent below
1990 levels by 2050.
"Theresa May should not be under the illusion that fracking
is the answer to the UK's energy needs," said Daisy Sands, head
of energy at Greenpeace.
In a 2013 protest at the Cuadrilla-managed Balcombe oil
exploration site south of London, demonstrators chained
themselves to gates. Some were arrested, including Caroline
Lucas, the Green Party's only member of parliament.
INEOS IN DRIVING SEAT
Shale was slower to take hold in Britain than in the United
States in part because British law does not give private land
owners the same rights to mineral resources as U.S. law, which
helped many Americans profit from the shale boom there.
British shale companies are hoping to win over communities
by sharing the wealth. Swiss chemicals group Ineos, Britain's
most ambitious shale developer with more than 1 million acres of
land, has promised to share 6 percent of revenue from shale gas
wells with local communities, landowners and residents.
Shale gas is a national resource which should be shared,
said Gary Haywood, chief executive of the Ineos shale business.
"At the moment we're spending an enormous amount of money to
buy gas for the UK while we have this resource sitting under our
feet," he told Reuters.
For now, the industry is still tiny, but local players hope
that once they have started production, bigger companies will
join in with the funds to ramp up output.
"We're never going to have access to the sums of money to
develop these plays at scale," said Mark Abbott, boss of Egdon
Resources, which has signed up French major Total
as a partner on some shale gas licenses.
"Our strategy is to be an early stage acquirer, to bring in
the big companies, to derisk and to monetise a lot of that
position prior to development."
French gas producer Engie is in partnership with
IGas and Britain's biggest household energy supplier Centrica
shares some acreage with Cuadrilla.
