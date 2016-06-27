PARIS, June 27 European Union envoys from its
fellow countries have agreed Britain will not be able to hold
any Brexit negotiations before Article 50 is triggered, a French
source said on Monday, a day after EU affairs negotiators known
as 'Sherpas' met in Brussels.
"There will be non pre-negotiations with the British," the
French source said. Article 50 is the part of the EU's Lisbon
treaty that oversees an exit, and it is up to the departing
country to trigger it.
The meeting of 27 envoys on Sunday to discuss Brexit was the
first such meeting after Britain voted to leave the bloc, and a
senior official said London's envoy was not invited.
