* German leader "can't imagine" any benefit to UK leaving EU
* Slovakia leader says polls show EU must brace for Brexit
* Only one week to British referendum
By Andrea Shalal and Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, June 16 Britain would lose privileged
access to the single European market and suffer other
disadvantages if it leaves the European Union, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Thursday in her strongest remarks on next
week's referendum.
"If Britain votes to leave the EU, it will no longer be able
to benefit from the advantages of the European common market.
And any negotiation will involve the 27 remaining EU members
with someone who would then be a third party," Merkel said.
The German leader, speaking at a news conference with
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, repeated her hope that
Britain would vote to stay, but said the decision was up to the
voters.
"I can't imagine that (its status after leaving) would be
any kind of advantage, but the decision is ultimately up to the
Britons," she added.
Merkel's comments were her starkest to date. On June 2, she
said Britain would be better off negotiating trade agreements
from within the 28-member bloc than if it left the group and
"had to negotiate from outside."
The EU hopes to finish negotiating a free trade deal, the
Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) with the
United States this year, a deal supporters say would deliver
more than $100 billion in gains on both sides.
Fico echoed Merkel's hope that Britons would stay in the EU,
but said European leaders needed to brace for an exit vote given
recent opinion polls there.
Fico told reporters he had discussed possible scenarios for
after the June 23 referendum with Merkel, and said a broader
discussion about Europe's future would be needed, regardless of
how the vote came out.
"We hope Britain stays in the Union. But we have to stay
realistic if we look at the developments in Britain," Fico said,
citing polls showing a majority of Britons now favoured
"Brexit".
"If you're watching soccer and your team is behind three to
nothing in the 90th minute of the game, it's unlikely that there
will be a turnaround and that suddenly you will win three to
nothing."
