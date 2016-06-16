* German leader "can't imagine" any benefit to UK leaving EU

By Andrea Shalal and Andreas Rinke

BERLIN, June 16 Britain would lose privileged access to the single European market and suffer other disadvantages if it leaves the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday in her strongest remarks on next week's referendum.

"If Britain votes to leave the EU, it will no longer be able to benefit from the advantages of the European common market. And any negotiation will involve the 27 remaining EU members with someone who would then be a third party," Merkel said.

The German leader, speaking at a news conference with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, repeated her hope that Britain would vote to stay, but said the decision was up to the voters.

"I can't imagine that (its status after leaving) would be any kind of advantage, but the decision is ultimately up to the Britons," she added.

Merkel's comments were her starkest to date. On June 2, she said Britain would be better off negotiating trade agreements from within the 28-member bloc than if it left the group and "had to negotiate from outside."

The EU hopes to finish negotiating a free trade deal, the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) with the United States this year, a deal supporters say would deliver more than $100 billion in gains on both sides.

Fico echoed Merkel's hope that Britons would stay in the EU, but said European leaders needed to brace for an exit vote given recent opinion polls there.

Fico told reporters he had discussed possible scenarios for after the June 23 referendum with Merkel, and said a broader discussion about Europe's future would be needed, regardless of how the vote came out.

"We hope Britain stays in the Union. But we have to stay realistic if we look at the developments in Britain," Fico said, citing polls showing a majority of Britons now favoured "Brexit".

"If you're watching soccer and your team is behind three to nothing in the 90th minute of the game, it's unlikely that there will be a turnaround and that suddenly you will win three to nothing."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber and Robin Pomeroy)