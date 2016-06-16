BERLIN, June 16 Europe must be realistic about
the possibility that Britain will exit the European Union,
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday, citing
recent opinion polls that show a majority of Britons supporting
such a move.
Fico told reporters he had discussed possible scenarios for
after the June 23 referendum with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, noting that a broader discussion about Europe's future
would be needed, regardless of how the vote came out.
Both Fico and Merkel said they hoped Britain voted to stay
in the bloc. Merkel said it was clear that Britain would have a
different status if it left the union, and that it then would be
treated as an outsider to the domestic EU market.
