PRAGUE, June 24 Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Friday there was "no reason to panic" after Britain voted to leave the European Union and European markets tumbled.

"Today is a new beginning and it's up to us to make the best out of it, for all Europeans," Kazimir said on his Twitter account.

Slovakia is due to take over the EU's rotating presidency from July, playing a part in talks on Britain's EU exit. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)