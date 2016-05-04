BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS May 4 Societe Generale would have enough time to adapt its operations if Britain votes in a June referendum to leave the European Union, chief executive Frederic Oudea said on Wednesday.
"The process would be long," Oudea said about negotiations in case of a Brexit vote, or vote to quit the EU grouping.
"There will be at least two years of negotiations on possible consequences ... for financial markets," said Oudea.
SocGen was one of the banks that would be least affected by a UK vote to leave EU, as it had operations both in France and Britain.
"We will be very much capable of adapting to such a possible scenario, which is not the one I prefer," Oudea told journalists during a conference call.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Brian Love)
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing