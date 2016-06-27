LONDON, June 27 George Soros, the billionaire
who earned fame by betting against the pound in 1992, did not
speculate against sterling just ahead of Britain's vote to leave
the European Union but he did profit from other bearish bets due
to the Brexit result, a spokesman said.
"George Soros did not speculate against sterling while he
was arguing for Britain to remain in the European Union," a
spokesman for Soros said on Monday. "In fact, he was long the
British Pound leading up to the vote."
"However, because of his generally bearish outlook on world
markets, Mr. Soros did profit from other investments," the
spokesman said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)