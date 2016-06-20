* Soros: pound could fall to below $1.15 from $1.46 after
Brexit
* Brexit would lead to sterling to "decline precipitously"
* Soros says Brexit fall would be like 1967 devaluation
* Soros says speculators ready to profit on vote for Brexit
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, June 20 George Soros, the billionaire
who earned fame by betting against the pound in 1992, said that
a British vote on Thursday to leave the European Union would
trigger a bigger and more disruptive sterling devaluation than
the fall on Black Wednesday.
Soros used Quantum Fund in 1992 to bet successfully that
sterling was overvalued against the Deutsche Mark, forcing
then-Prime Minister John Major to pull the pound out of the
European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM).
Soros, in an opinion piece in the Guardian newspaper, said
that in the event of a British exit, or Brexit, the pound would
fall by at least 15 percent, and possibly more than 20 percent,
to below $1.15 from its current level of around $1.46.
"The value of the pound would decline precipitously. It
would also have an immediate and dramatic impact on financial
markets, investment, prices and jobs," Soros, who is 85, said in
the Guardian.
"I would expect this devaluation to be bigger and also more
disruptive than the 15 percent devaluation that occurred in
September 1992, when I was fortunate enough to make a
substantial profit for my hedge fund investors."
Soros, ranked as the world's 23rd richest person by Forbes
magazine with a fortune of $24.9 billion, said the Bank of
England would not cut rates after a British exit and that there
would be few monetary policy tools left to ease a recession or a
fall in British house prices.
He also pointed to the "very large" current account deficit
in the United Kingdom and said a post-Brexit devaluation would
be unlikely to improve manufacturing as trading conditions would
be too uncertain to undertake new investments or hire workers.
Hungarian-born Soros said the scale of the sterling
devaluation would compare with 1967, when then-Prime Minister
Harold Wilson devalued the pound to $2.40 from $2.80.
Speculators, Soros said, would be eager to exploit a Brexit
situation to profit.
"Today, there are speculative forces in the markets much
bigger and more powerful. And they will be eager to exploit any
miscalculations by the British government or British voters,"
Soros said.
"Brexit would make some people very rich - but most voters
considerably poorer," Soros said.
Members of Britain's Leave campaign say some bankers, big
companies and politicians are trying to scare British voters
with overblown warnings about the financial and economic impact
of a Brexit.
Opponents of EU membership say Britain could prosper if it
cut itself free from what they portray as a doomed
German-dominated project in excessive debt-funded welfare
spending.
The world's biggest banks including Citi and Goldman Sachs
will draft in senior traders to work through the night following
Britain's referendum on EU membership, set to be among the most
volatile 24 hours for markets in a quarter of a
century.
A vote to leave the European Union on June 23 would spook
investors by undermining post-World War Two attempts at European
integration and placing a question mark over the future of the
United Kingdom and its $2.9 trillion economy.
Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, HSBC,
Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds are among those
banks planning to have senior staff and traders working or on
call in London as results start to dribble in after polls close
at 2100 GMT, according to sources.
"British voters are now grossly underestimating the true
costs of Brexit," Soros said. "Too many believe that a vote to
leave the EU will have no effect on their personal financial
position. This is wishful thinking."
(Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)