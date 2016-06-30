(Updates with EU reaction)
June 30 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the
European Union's credit score on Thursday, citing concerns about
the unity of the bloc after Britain's decision to leave, but a
senior EU official said the impact would be minimal.
Standard & Poor's cut its rating to "AA" from "AA+", saying
in a statement that it had "reassessed its opinion of cohesion
within the EU" and that the bloc may have less budget
flexibility after Britain's departure.
Some anti-EU parties across Europe welcomed Britain's vote
to leave and have called for their own referenda, particularly
in France.
"Revenue forecasting, long-term capital planning, and
adjustments to key financial buffers of EU will be subject to
greater uncertainty," the ratings agency said in a statement.
Standard & Poor's said its outlook was stable, however.
A senior EU official involved in the bloc's economic policy
said the downgrade of a single agency should not affect the EU
because investors take an average of all ratings on capital
requirements, meaning in practice the EU retains a top-notch
credit rating.
The official said Brussels had no indication that other
downgrades would follow.
A spokesperson for the euro zone's bailout fund, the
European Stability Mechanism, declined to comment.
(Reporting by Bengaluru newsroom and Franceso Guarascio and
Alastair Macdonald in Brussels, writing by Robin Emmott; Editing
by Mark Trevelyan)