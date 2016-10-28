LONDON Oct 28 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it was keeping a negative outlook on Britain's AA sovereign credit rating due to ongoing uncertainty about the country's future outside the EU, after downgrading it in the wake of June's referendum.

"In our opinion, Brexit presents a significant risk to the UK's track record of strong economic performance, and to its large financial sector in particular," S&P said.

"The Leave result has also led to a less predictable and stable policy framework for the UK," it added.

S&P stripped Britain of its triple-A credit rating on June 27, describing the vote to leave the EU as a "seminal" event.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)