LONDON, Sept 28 Britain and the euro zone will
avoid a recession but face slower economic growth as a result of
the decision by British voters to leave the European Union,
ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday.
"In short, the sky hasn't fallen on either side of the
Channel, contrary to concerns that the U.K. would soon fall into
recession, precipitating a marked slowdown in the rest of the
European Monetary Union," Jean-Michel Six, S&P Global Ratings'
chief economist for Europe, said in a statement.
The Bank of England's decision to expand its bond-buying
programme had calmed the British gilt market and S&P expected
the country's housing market would have only a "soft landing"
because of low interest rates.
S&P said it expected British economic growth of 1.8 percent
this year, slowing to 1.0 percent in 2017 and 1.1 percent in
2018.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)