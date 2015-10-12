* Britain will hold a referendum on EU membership by end of
2017
* Possible UK exit could affect 800,000 Britons living in
Spain
* Healthcare, pensions top list of British expatriate
worries
* Some Britons would consider Spanish nationality
By Sarah Young
FUENGIROLA, Spain, Oct 12 For some sun-seeking
Britons, a cloud has formed over the whitewashed villages, beach
bars and golf courses of Spain - the risk that Britain will drop
out of the European Union.
Over the last three decades, hundreds of thousands of
Britons have used the EU's right to free movement to settle in
Spain, drawn by warmer weather, cheaper property and a new life.
But the implications of a referendum on EU membership that
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised by 2017 are troubling
some of the 800,000 Britons who have made Spain their home.
They worry about what a British exit from Europe, or
"Brexit", would mean for health care, pensions, work permits and
whether they will have to consider taking Spanish citizenship.
The answers are far from clear.
"It's very scary, I've been here 31 years," said Valerie
Luber, 75, a retired British nanny, at a coffee morning held by
British-run Age Care in Calahonda on Spain's southern Costa del
Sol.
To the west of the ancient city of Malaga, an imported
British way of life is evident along the 80-plus miles (130 km)
of sandy beaches which are framed by hillsides dotted with olive
tees sloping down to the Mediterranean.
There are English pubs with darts leagues, fish-and-chip
shops and pawnbrokers offering "cash for gold" in coastal towns,
where news-stands sell English language newspapers. Another
attraction for some is that alcohol is cheaper than in Britain.
There are 12 British schools in this region, almost as many
daily direct flights from Britain to Malaga as there are trains
between London and Manchester, and "For Sale" signs in English
mark empty building plots.
BRITISH MIGRANTS
In the 1960s and 1970s, Britons began moving to Spain, some
of them even on the run from the law with the Costa del Sol
being christened "Costa del Crime".
After Spain joined the EU in 1986, arrivals accelerated and
by 2014 data showed the country had become the most popular
destination for British migrants in the EU.
Many will not have a vote on the referendum on Europe as
after 15 years of living abroad, British citizens lose their
vote back home.
Should Britain vote to exit the EU it is unclear what sort
of relationship the country would negotiate with the rest of
Europe, its main trading partner, and what that means for the
British who now live in Spain.
At a British-run lawn bowls club, John Morse, 72, a retired
engineer who has lived in Spain for 8 years said he does not
want to go back. "This is our home and England is just a place
to get cold in," he said.
"We have seen an interest in the referendum among British
nationals living in Spain and what the outcome might mean," said
a spokesman for the British Embassy in Madrid. "We're not going
to speculate on the various scenarios that might follow."
The biggest worry for many is likely to be healthcare. About
35 percent of the British residents officially registered in
Spain are over 65.
UK pensioners registered as residents in Spain have free
access to healthcare under a reciprocal EU deal, and without it,
some couldn't stay because they couldn't afford to pay for it.
NO HOME IN ENGLAND
"Would there be this influx of us all having to go back to
England? What would happen to a lot of people like myself that
haven't got a home in England?" worried Luber, who has had three
hip replacement operations in Spain.
There is also a risk to the level of the state pension
should the UK drop out of the EU. Outside the bloc, in countries
like Australia, the government has frozen the level of state
payouts for retired Britons.
Working-age Britons in Spain hope that in the event of
Brexit, an agreement could be reached to allow them to continue
living and working there. Such a deal could also help the 93,000
Spaniards who live in Britain.
Most British migrants recognise they are beneficiaries of
the EU's free movement principles and dread the struggle they
could face if Britain leaves the club.
Spain only issues work permits to non-EU citizens for
certain occupations and if no other Spanish or EU candidate can
be found, and they can take up to eight months to come through.
There is an alternative - adopting Spanish nationality.
"I've lived out of Britain for so long, so essentially, if
push came to shove, I guess I would apply for Spanish
citizenship and get a Spanish passport," said Catriona Hogan,
49, a marketing director, who moved to Spain 16 years ago and is
fluent in the language.
