LONDON May 26 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life said it has appointed Paul McGhee as the firm's head of Brexit strategy, as the firm looks to safeguard its half a million European Union customers after Britain leaves the bloc.

McGhee, formerly director of strategy at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, started work this week, a Standard Life spokesman said on Friday, confirming a report in Financial News.

"The head of Brexit strategy role was created as part of our planning for exiting from the European Union," Standard Life said in a statement.

"Paul will have senior project management responsibilities, engaging with stakeholders and taking responsibility for coordinating our company-wide preparations for Brexit."

McGhee reports to Graeme McEwan, Standard Life's chief communications officer.

Standard Life chairman Gerry Grimstone last week told shareholders the firm would likely pick Dublin for its EU hub.

Shareholders will vote next month on the firm's 11 billion pound ($14.16 billion) merger with rival Scottish fund firm Aberdeen Asset Management. ($1 = 0.7771 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)