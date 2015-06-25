UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
LONDON, June 25 Standard life Investments' chief executive said on Thursday a British exit from the European Union would be disastrous for the region's capital markets.
"I think it would be a disaster for capital markets," Keith Skeoch, chief executive of Standard Life Investments, told a conference.
Skeoch will take over as chief executive of Standard Life , the Edinburgh-headquartered insurer and asset manager, later this year. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Writing by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)
