LONDON Jan 22 Sterling could face more pain
after falling to a seven-year low against the dollar this week
if speculators add to bets against the currency as uncertainty
grows about the economy and Britain's future in the European
Union.
In the past few weeks, a wave of bets in the derivatives
markets have been placed by investors seeking protection against
risks from a referendum on Britain's EU membership, now widely
expected by markets to take place later this year.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show
speculative positions against the pound do not yet match the
huge short bets put on during the summer of 2013, when sterling
fell to $1.4946 before recovering.
The pound hit a low of $1.4080 this week -- a drop of 7.5
percent in just five weeks -- with speculative net short
positions at 30,521 contracts, compared with nearly 80,000
contracts put against it summer 2013.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
GRAPHIC on sterling/dollar performance and speculative
positioning
here
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
But "we would expect more speculators to play catch up and
keep sterling under pressure," said Chris Turner, head of
currency strategy at ING.
"And there is another community that will also look to sell
-- the corporate sector. They have been watching with horror the
slide in sterling. We could see them increase their hedging
ratios, given all the risks from Brexit."
Talk has intensified that a referendum could happen in June
this year. And with the outcome unclear and opinion polls
showing voters almost evenly split, investors are bracing for
more volatility in coming weeks.
Britain's five-year credit default swaps -- instruments used
to insure against a debt default or restructuring --
have also shot up in the past few weeks,
reflecting some of that uncertainty.
Soft inflation and subdued wages have also prompted a shift
in expectations of when the Bank of England will start raising
interest rates from crisis-era lows.
Economists at BNP Paribas said in a note they now expect a
hike in the first quarter of 2017, while the market sees no move
until the second half of next year.
Martin Weale, a policymaker on the BoE's nine-member rate
setting committee said on Thursday that the pound's decline
could push up inflation. He had a positive outlook on the
economy and attributed much of the fall in inflation to one-off
effects from the drops in commodity and food prices.[ID:
nL8N1554NW]
Nevertheless, investors are likely to stay away from the
pound in the near term.
"Concerns around the risk of Brexit are likely to get more
serious as the referendum approaches," said John Wraith,
strategist at UBS.
"This could exacerbate the downside pressure on sterling ...
We do not therefore advocate positioning for a reversal of the
recent spiral lower."
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine Evans)