LONDON, July 14 An upbeat global mood among
investors and speculation that the Bank of England might yet
stop short of cutting interest rates on Thursday pushed sterling
almost 1 percent higher against the dollar in early European
trade.
At $1.3211, the gains still left the pound short of
1-week highs hit on Wednesday, but it was also up almost 0.5
percent at 84.04 pence per euro. The UK currency
topped 140 yen for the first time since Britain voted to leave
the European Union three weeks ago.
Money markets have all but fully priced in a quarter point
cut on Thursday in the BoE's main rates, at a record low of 0.5
percent since March 2009. But there are doubters, and if the
Bank stops short of easing policy it would be likely to give the
pound a boost.
"The MPC will probably leave monetary policy unchanged
today," analysts from Unicredit said in a morning note to
clients.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Jamie McGeever)