By Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, July 14
LONDON, July 14 Sterling strengthened amid a
more upbeat mood across global markets on Thursday, as investors
focused on a Bank of England policy meeting that looks set to
yield the first cut in British interest rates in seven years.
Governor Mark Carney clearly flagged two weeks ago that
stimulus was on its way, signalling the economy was in safe
hands following the shock decision by voters to pull Britain out
of the European Union.
The central bank is expected to halve its benchmark interest
rate to a record low of 0.25 percent in its monthly policy
statement at 1100 GMT.
After weeks of uncertainty following the June 23 referendum,
which drove sterling to a 31-year low of $1.2798,
Theresa May became Britain's new prime minister on Wednesday,
appointing leading "Brexit" supporters including former London
mayor Boris Johnson to key positions in her new government.
Having already climbed almost 3 percent against the dollar
since hitting its lows last week, sterling was another half a
percent higher ahead on Thursday at $1.3210.
"Within the broader sterling trend we're not below $1.30
because we have a functioning government now," said BMO currency
strategist Stephen Gallo, adding that sterling's moves on
Thursday amounted to not much more than "a lot of backing and
filling ahead of the BoE".
Against the euro, the pound climbed half a percent to 84
pence, and topped 140 yen for the first time since
the 'Leave' vote.
Money markets have all but fully priced in a quarter point
cut on Thursday in the BoE's main rates, held at a record low of
0.5 percent since March 2009.
A Reuters poll of economists showed the BoE is also likely
to revive its quantitative easing programme of bond purchases at
its next meeting in three weeks' time.
BMO's Gallo said sterling could fall up to 1 percent in the
event of just a 25 basis point cut, but added: "If there's
anything in the minutes that suggests August is a done deal for
a QE injection I think sterling will sell off a bit more."
Data released early on Thursday showed interest among buyers
in Britain's housing market tumbled to its lowest since
mid-2008, adding to signs of impact on the economy from the
Brexit vote.
"There is an opportunity (and a need) for the UK to counter
the post-referendum economic slowdown with a more expansionary
fiscal stance, and were that to happen, it would be positive for
sterling," wrote Societe Generale currency strategists in a
research note to clients.
(editing by John Stonestreet)