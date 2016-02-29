LONDON Feb 29 Speculators reduced net bets for
a weaker British pound to their lowest in six weeks in the midst
of a Brexit-driven slide for the currency last week, data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows.
As sterling fell by around 3 cents in value against the
dollar at the start of last week, the data for the week to last
Tuesday showed net "short" positions on the pound dipped from a
net of 36,300 contracts to 32,628 contracts.
Both represent net shorts of just over 2 billion pounds
compared to record peaks of around double that during previous
periods of weakness for sterling in 2010 and 2013. As this
graphic tmsnrt.rs/1ThjgqH shows, they are also down from
highs of 47,537 contracts - or just under 3 billion pounds - hit
at the end of January.
Those numbers add to anecdotal reports from the sales desks
of major banks, which suggest speculative fund investors have
not been heavily engaged in the moves since the announcement of
the June 23 date for the referendum on whether to leave the
European Union.
Spot rates for the pound have hit a series of 7-year lows
over the past week, taking it to within 3 cents of levels last
seen when it was heading for record lows around parity with the
dollar in the mid-1980s.
It traded at $1.3850 on Monday, having hit a low of $1.3841
in Asian time.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Nigel Stephenson; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)