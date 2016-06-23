UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
LONDON, June 24 Sterling plunged against major currencies on Friday after the UK referendum vote count in the north-eastern city of Sunderland showed a stronger-than-expected vote in favour of taking Britain out of the European Union.
Sterling fell as low as $1.4351 against the dollar, more than wiping out all its gains that had lifted it above $1.50 for the first time this year on the back of an earlier YouGov opinion poll.
That poll suggested Britons had voted 52-48 percent to stay in the EU.
In extremely volatile and illiquid trading, sterling was last quoted at $1.4560.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by William Schomberg)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.