GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St rebounds from Trump-induced selloff; dollar rises
* Upbeat data lures back investors to U.S. stocks, dollar steadies
LONDON, June 24 French investment bank Exane BNP Paribas forecast a fall of up to 15 percent on European stocks in the coming days following Britain's shock voting result to leave the European Union.
"Given the recent 'Remain'-leaning polls and subsequent risk rally, the UK's vote to leave is a nasty shock for markets this morning," Exane's strategists wrote in a note.
"We see potential for 10-15 percent downside to European equities over the next few days as a higher risk premium drives multiple compression. We would discourage selling should markets fall materially beyond this," they added.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Upbeat data lures back investors to U.S. stocks, dollar steadies
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, founder and former chief executive of Fox News, the cable news channel popular with conservatives that helped reshape the U.S. political landscape, has died at age 77.