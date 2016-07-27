LONDON, July 27 Germany's benchmark DAX equity index climbed on Wednesday to recoup all the losses incurred during the broader stock market pullback that followed Britain's shock vote in June to quit the European Union.

The DAX was up 0.8 percent at 10,326 points in early session trading. That marked the first time it had breached the 10,300 level since June 23 - the day before the result came through showing Britain had voted in favour of "Brexit" to quit the EU.

The DAX had closed on June 23 at 10,257 points, but then slumped by 10 percent over the course of June 24 and June 27. It ended just below that 10,257 point level on July 25.

The index is up around 12 percent from that low point in June, but still down around 4 percent so far in 2016. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)