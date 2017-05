LONDON Aug 11 A leading European equity index rose on Thursday to recover all the losses incurred in the immediate aftermath of Britain's shock "Brexit" vote in June to leave the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended up 0.8 percent at 346.66 points. This marked its highest level since June 23 - the day of Britain's EU referendum - when the STOXX 600 index had closed at 346.34 points. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)