LONDON, June 24 Britain's decision to leave the
European Union is likely to result in the country entering into
recession, said Richard Buxton, head of UK equities at Old
Mutual Global Investors.
Buxton, considered as one of the UK's top fund managers due
to his track record of outperforming the markets, added that
domestically-focused British businesses would be hardest hit.
"Investors should now brace themselves for an unpleasant
period of relatively indiscriminate selling as funds aim to meet
redemptions in conditions where liquidity may be more limited
than usual," Buxton said.
Buxton said FTSE multinational will, on a relative basis,
outperform helped by a weaker pound.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)