LONDON, June 24 Britain's decision to leave the European Union is likely to result in the country entering into recession, said Richard Buxton, head of UK equities at Old Mutual Global Investors.

Buxton, considered as one of the UK's top fund managers due to his track record of outperforming the markets, added that domestically-focused British businesses would be hardest hit.

"Investors should now brace themselves for an unpleasant period of relatively indiscriminate selling as funds aim to meet redemptions in conditions where liquidity may be more limited than usual," Buxton said.

Buxton said FTSE multinational will, on a relative basis, outperform helped by a weaker pound.

