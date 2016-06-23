LONDON, June 24 The city of Sunderland in north
eastern England voted more strongly than expected to leave the
European Union at a membership referendum on Thursday.
According to official results, 61.3 percent of voters in
Sunderland backed leaving the bloc, above the 56.5 percent
predicted by J.P. Morgan in analysis published before the vote.
Sunderland, one of the first few results to declare, has a
large number of older, lower income voters who polls show are
more likely to back so-called "Brexit". If Leave had not been
strongly ahead here, it could have indicated they would struggle
to break through in areas less favourable to Brexit.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Mark John)