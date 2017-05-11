ZURICH May 11 Britain will be a crucial market for Switzerland's banks and insurers even after it leaves the European Union, Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said on Thursday.

"The UK, England, outside of the EU remains for Switzerland and the Swiss financial centre one of the most important actors," Maurer said at a banking conference.

Earlier at the conference, Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said Brexit opens the door for a deal covering financial services between Britain and Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)