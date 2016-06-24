(Recasts with franc rise, adds comment)
ZURICH, June 24 The safe-haven Swiss franc rose
to its highest level against the euro since August 2015 on
Friday after estimates from the BBC showing Britain had voted to
leave the European Union in a referendum.
The Swiss National Bank had no immediate comment on the
estimate and is waiting for the final result, a spokesman for
the central bank said.
World financial markets dived as nearly complete results
showed a 51.8/48.2 percent split for leaving. Sterling suffered
its biggest one-day fall of more than 10 percent against the
dollar, hitting a 31-year low on market fears the decision will
hit investment in the world's fifth-largest economy. nL8N19F5F7]
The franc rose to around 1.0650 to the euro in early
European trading.
Last week, SNB officials said it would counter any surge in
an already overvalued franc should Britain vote to leave the EU,
leaving open the option to cut record-low rates deeper into
negative territory.
In the early aftermath of the vote, economists said currency
market purchases were the most likely form of response from the
SNB in the near term to weaken the franc and that the SNB was
unlikely to take immediate action on interest rates.
"What is decisive is not where the franc stands today," said
Thomas Stucki, a currency market specialist at St. Galler
Kantonalbank. "What is decisive is where the franc stands in a
week."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Michael Shields)