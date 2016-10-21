ZURICH Oct 21 Switzerland hopes to have a
like-minded ally outside the European Union once Britain leaves
the EU, a top Swiss diplomat told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung
newspaper.
"One advantage of (Britain's) withdrawal is that hopefully
we will have a good partner outside of the EU with similar focus
when it comes to open markets and regulation," Joerg Gasser,
head of the State Secretariat for International Financial
Matters, said in the NZZ interview published on Friday.
However, Gasser said there was little prospect in the
foreseeable future for any concrete agreement between Britain
and neutral Switzerland, which is not part of the 28-member EU.
"The British say they are not doing anything before their
relationship with the EU is clarified," Gasser was quoted as
saying.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said this month she would
trigger the process to leave the EU by the end of March.
Using Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty will give Britain
a two-year period to clinch one of the most complex deals in
Europe since World War Two.
