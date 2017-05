ZURICH, June 24 The Swiss foreign ministry said on Friday it has set up a hotline to offer advice on what the British vote to leave the European Union means for Swiss citizens in Switzerland and abroad.

"The current regulations regarding Swiss citizens and companies will remain valid for the time being," the foreign ministry said in a statement, noting there was, however, a high level of demand for information from Swiss citizens.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)