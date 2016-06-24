ZURICH, June 24 Switzerland's central bank said
on Friday it had intervened in the currency market to weaken the
Swiss franc in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
"Following the United Kingdom's vote to leave the European
Union, the Swiss franc came under upward pressure," the SNB said
in a statement. "The Swiss National Bank has intervened in the
foreign exchange market to stabilise the situation and will
remain active in that market."
On the back of the unexpected Leave vote, the safe-haven
Swiss franc rose to its highest level against the euro
since August 2015 and had its biggest one-day jump since the SNB
removed its franc peg to the euro on Jan. 15, 2015.
The euro has been steadily rising from a low of 1.0623 to
around 1.08 francs in early London trade.
