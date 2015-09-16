* Behind scenes, Britain started "technical talks" in
Brussels
* Euro zone discussion, Labour Eurosceptics fuel referendum
debate
* Talk of vote in June; Cameron needs success at December
summit
* British opt-out from EU refugee crisis not winning friends
* Merkel ready to help avoid "Brexit" - but not at any price
By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 Jeremy Corbyn and George
Osborne have combined to remind Europe that London is now fully
embarked on a turbulent, quickfire negotiation with Brussels
that may see Britons vote next year to quit the European Union.
As Osborne was in Luxembourg on Saturday securing goodwill
from euro zone finance ministers for his call for fair play for
sterling, his Labour opponents in London were
electing a new left-wing leader, Corbyn, who warns his support
for continued EU membership is no "blank cheque".
Three months after Prime Minister David Cameron was
re-elected with promises to reform Britain's relationship with
the EU before a referendum by late 2017, Europe's attention is
consumed by its migration crisis.
But discreet EU-UK talks are now under way to define how and
what to negotiate to avoid a "Brexit" that Cameron says he does
not want and which would shake the Union to its core.
Amid speculation he could call the vote as early as June to
quell uproar in his own divided Conservative party, time is
short before he must bargain on detail with fellow leaders at an
EU summit in mid-December. The EU's disarray on refugees is
helping Eurosceptics in tight opinion polls.
The prospect of Labour turning cool on Europe and worries
that ministers like Osborne are slow to spell out what Britain
wants at the EU council table have stirred unease in Brussels.
EU officials close to the initial discussions told Reuters
they were encouraged by the talks so far.
"Mutual understanding is developing in a positive way," said
one. "We are on the way to identifying a whole array of things
that can be done."
Britain's Europe minister, David Lidington, who met European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels this week,
said he liked what he heard, notably Juncker's call in a speech
last week for more free trade and a competitive economy.
But Juncker's pledge of a "fair deal" for Britain also bore
a warning that London cannot limit free movement for EU workers
- a potential deal-breaker for Cameron's vow to cut immigration.
With the EU's second-biggest economy again demonstrating its
aloofness from Europe's troubles by exercising its opt-out on a
common asylum policy, senior officials across the continent
caution London should not over-estimate its leverage over them.
"Britain has no real friends in the EU," said one veteran
insider of the kind of summit coming up before Christmas, where
Cameron can expect the first real round-table argument on his
demands after six months touring capitals to outline his case.
NEGOTIATING TEAMS
Led by Cameron's Europe adviser and Britain's ambassador to
the EU, British negotiators have been meeting key officials
since July at the European Council, the forum of governments
headed by Donald Tusk, and in Juncker's executive. Both sides
call the dialogue technical talks, not yet real negotiations.
"The purpose of the talks is to explore the technical and
legal options for delivering reforms," a British diplomat said.
Others involved say the British have explained their demands
in broad terms and EU officials, including the head of the
Council secretariat and its chief legal adviser, have responded
with detailed questions requiring further clarification.
"The questions are friendly, but probing," an official said,
adding that time was pressing for London to offer more detail
but British domestic politics made that highly sensitive.
It will be up to Council chief Tusk, a conservative former
prime minister of Poland, to craft any deal that can secure
political buy-in from all EU leaders. For the Commission,
responsible for legislation and guardian of treaties, Juncker
has charged a senior British EU civil servant with coordinating
the response of Brussels' often Byzantine law-making machinery.
"We're making it up as we go along," a senior diplomat said
of the unprecedented bid by one member state to rework its ties.
British officials like to divide Cameron's demands into what
they call four "buckets": competitiveness, sovereignty,
"fairness" and migration. The first two, involving elements such
as promoting free trade and markets and increasing oversight by
national parliaments, are broadly in line with Juncker's plans.
"Fairness", a key objective for Osborne and the Treasury, is
about ensuring that an expanding and more closely integrating
euro zone cannot discriminate legally against London's financial
industry while Britain insists on shunning the common currency.
It is on migration, which Cameron has made a centrepiece of
his political argument with his own Eurosceptic Conservatives,
that EU officials see the greatest difficulty.
British officials say the problem is not with the principle
of free movement of labour but with the scale of immigration.
EU officials say Cameron has support in other rich states
for efforts to curb "benefit tourism" and note EU judges have
delivered recent rulings that help his case. [ID:nL5N11L1HW}
But making working in Britain less attractive to other EU
citizens -- Cameron wants to make them wait four years before
they get equal rights to in-work benefits -- "looks blatantly
discriminatory" to one senior EU official involved in the talks,
and as such incompatible with basic treaties.
It is also likely to face fierce opposition from Poland and
other labour-exporting states.
The prime minister's allies are undaunted. "Let's not
underestimate the smartness of the lawyers out here," said Syed
Kamall, who leads the Conservatives in the European Parliament.
TREATY CHANGE
A further difficulty for Cameron will be to convince voters
that any deal is legally watertight. He says that means at least
legally binding promises to change EU treaties.
Other leaders are loath to commit to treaty change, saying
the anti-EU mood in much of Europe makes winning ratification
referendums in some countries highly doubtful.
British officials place some hope in German calls for change
to treaties to help the euro zone withstand more shocks like the
Greek crisis. London could have its own changes then, they say.
One senior diplomat in Brussels said he understood Britain
would accept a form of promise of future changes to be effected
at the next broader treaty revision. Mutual pledges could, as
with Denmark in 1992, be enshrined in a separate EU-British
treaty on the subject lodged with the United Nations.
Much remains uncertain in the process, however. EU diplomats
complain they have yet to see a written proposal for specific
legislative changes Britain wants. But in the hothouse political
atmosphere at home, stoked by a vocal Eurosceptic press, British
officials are fearful of negotiating details leaking out.
Nonetheless, the December summit will need to see paperwork.
Cameron's next moves may become clearer at his Conservative
Party conference in early October and a regular EU summit two
weeks later. He must appear to be securing difficult objectives
to persuade British voters of his success but avoid alienating
his EU partners and demanding concessions they will not deliver.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Union's power-broker,
has pledged to help -- but not at the expense of EU principles.
British officials acknowledge Merkel is being helpful, but
not offering a "blank cheque". A senior EU official familiar
with Berlin's thinking had this warning for Cameron: "Do not
climb too high into the tree," he said. "Let's be pragmatic."
