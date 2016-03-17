By Alastair Macdonald
| BRUSSELS, March 17
BRUSSELS, March 17 Prime Minister David Cameron
won backing at a European Union summit on Thursday to end the
so-called "tampon tax" that has become a political football for
Britons campaigning to leave the EU in a June referendum.
"We're a step closer to ending the tampon tax," a British
government spokeswoman told reporters after EU leaders agreed to
express support in the summit statement for an adjustment to UK
value-add tax (VAT) on women's sanitary products.
"It shows we can come to Brussels and get people to listen,"
she added during a meeting dominated by Europe's migrant crisis.
Eurosceptics accusing Brussels of sexism have seized on
complaints that tampons and other female hygiene products carry
a sales tax of 5 percent in Britain while other goods such as
razors, mainly used by men, are exempt from VAT.
Cameron's government has said it wants to end VAT on tampons
but that its hands are tied by EU rules. The VAT waiver, known
as zero-rating, applied in Britain to many essential items
including food and medicine, is a legacy pre-dating an EU
minimum VAT rate of 5 percent.
Tampons were not classed as essentials when Britain joined
the bloc in the 1970s and current EU rules forbid states from
adding new items to an approved list of VAT-exempt articles.
However, the executive European Commission is presenting
proposals next week to return some flexibility on VAT to member
states. EU officials said Cameron persuaded his
peers to give special mention to tampons because all of them are
anxious that he win the referendum to keep Britain in the bloc.
Formal summit conclusions seen by Reuters state that the
"European Council ... welcomes the intention of the Commission
to include proposals for increased flexibility for member states
with respect to reduced rates of VAT, which would provide the
option to all member states of VAT zero rating for sanitary
products".
