LONDON Oct 30 Britain will aim to achieve
tariff-free trade with Europe for the auto industry and other
manufacturers after the country leaves the European Union,
Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Sunday.
Clark said he had outlined the government's negotiating
position to Nissan to help persuade the Japanese
company to make a major new investment in Britain's biggest car
plant last week.
"Our intention, our negotiating remit, when it comes to the
discussions with our European partners is to have a constructive
dialogue and look for the common interest here," he told BBC
television.
"Our objective would be ensure we have continued access to
the markets in Europe and vice versa without tariffs and
bureaucratic impediments, and that is how we will approach those
negotiations."
