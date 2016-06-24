NEW DELHI, June 24 Indian automaker Tata Motors
Ltd's British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover will remain
committed to all its manufacturing sites and investment
decisions, a company spokeswoman said in a statement on Friday.
Earlier on Friday Britain voted to leave the 28-nation
European Union bloc.
Jaguar Land Rover, Britain's biggest carmaker, relies on
Europe for about 20 percent of its global sales.
"Europe is a key strategic market for our business ... we
remain absolutely committed to our customers in the EU," the
spokeswoman said in the statement.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Swati Bhat)