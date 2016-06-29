LONDON, June 29 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said the short-term effects of Britain's decision to leave the European Union will not affect plans to build a new plant in Slovakia, the firm's strategy director said on Wednesday.

"The short-term issue that Brexit presents doesn't change our overall strategy," Adrian Hallmark told reporters at a news conference in London.

"Our commitment to our existing operations in the UK, future operations in Europe of which we have already announced the Slovakia plant which will be coming on steam in just a few years."

Reuters reported last week that major expenditure on the plant had been put on hold ahead of Thursday's referendum. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by)