LONDON, June 29 Britain's biggest carmaker
Jaguar Land Rover said the short-term effects of
Britain's decision to leave the European Union will not affect
plans to build a new plant in Slovakia, the firm's strategy
director said on Wednesday.
"The short-term issue that Brexit presents doesn't change
our overall strategy," Adrian Hallmark told reporters at a news
conference in London.
"Our commitment to our existing operations in the UK, future
operations in Europe of which we have already announced the
Slovakia plant which will be coming on steam in just a few
years."
Reuters reported last week that major expenditure on the
plant had been put on hold ahead of Thursday's referendum.
