LONDON Oct 21 Once a week, a bulk freighter
sails up the River Thames to a refinery in the docks of east
London to offload tonnes of brown raw cane sugar - just over
half the traffic prior to tighter EU rules introduced in 2009.
Now, the near 140-year-old Tate & Lyle Sugars refinery says
it can see light at the end of the tunnel as Brexit offers the
hope of a repeal of European sugar legislation it says is
harming its business.
Best known in Britain for producing Lyle's Golden Syrup, a
household brand sold in distinctive green and gold tins since
1882, TLS argues against the idea that Brexit will be bad for
British business.
"For us the real uncertainty was the status quo," senior
vice-president Gerald Mason said.
Mason says being free of European rules will provide the
opportunity to bring production back to previous levels and make
the company competitive with beet sugar producers at home and
across continental Europe.
"Leaving the EU is the biggest opportunity of our lifetime."
TLS, which was split from parent Tate & Lyle Plc when
U.S.-based ASR Group bought TLS in 2010, has found itself
increasingly on the wrong side of EU rules for the sugar sector.
Tariffs on raw cane sugar entering into the 28-nation bloc
are designed to protect Europe's sugar beet growers and to
promote trade with cane growers among a group of former European
colonies in Africa, the Pacific and the Caribbean.
Those tariffs have long hurt cane refiners such as TLS, who
want to buy the cheapest raw material on the market from
producers such as Brazil tariff-free.
The money from tariffs finds its way to rival beet sugar
refiners in the form of subsidies for EU beet farmers, he said.
"We can be spending as much as 3 million euros in import
tariff per ship," Mason said, as a bulldozer dug into mounds of
raw cane sugar from Fiji, Guyana and Australia in the cavernous
warehouse.
The refinery is operating at half capacity, producing
550,000 tonnes of sugar, down from 1.1 million tonnes in 2009.
Where up to 80 ships a year offloaded at the jetty, now
40-50 ships arrive. In 2015, the firm made a 25 million-euro
loss and Mason had to cut 50 jobs.
SEEKING A CLEAN SLATE
While EU beet sugar producers see the import levy as a
legitimate way to protect a key agriculture market, in Britain
there was consensus over the damage being done by the policy.
"We all agree that it was disadvantageous to Tate & Lyle
," said Neil Parish, a lawmaker who chairs parliament's
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.
But the vote is not a panacea to TLS. EU regulations are
likely to remain in place until the formal exit in March 2019.
Mason said he was seeking talks about future regulation with
the domestic beet sector, which is unlikely to share his
enthusiasm for a regulatory "clean slate" and exiting the EU
customs union - commonly understood as a "hard" Brexit.
Led by Associated British Foods unit British Sugar,
Britain's beet sector produces 1 million tonnes of refined sugar
a year - about half of British consumption.
The company was also beginning to woo government, providing
its familiar golden syrup at a breakfast Brexit panel on the
fringes of the ruling Conservative party conference. Government
should repeal the legislation "on day one" after Britain's
formal exit, Mason said.
In the run-up to the referendum Mason felt European
institutions were complacent, assuming Britain would remain.
Had Brussels agreed to scrap the regulations it could have
shown that Europe was willing to change, and perhaps the result
would have been different, he said.
"That's history now."
