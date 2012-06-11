LONDON, June 11 Britain's government remains
opposed to a European-wide financial transaction tax and would
block any move by the European Union to introduce such a levy, a
Treasury spokesman said on Monday.
"The UK government is against an EU-27 financial transaction
tax and, if necessary, we would use our veto," the spokesman
said.
The Treasury was responding to reports that German leader
Angela Merkel would campaign for the tax and also raise the
issue at a meeting in Rome on June 22 with France, Italy and
Spain.
Britain has remained steadfast in its opposition to any
transaction tax in Europe, unless it was implemented globally.