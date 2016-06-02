* Plans to increase scrutiny on trust owners opposed by
Cameron
* Commission proposals were initially due in early June
* UK more transparent on companies' owners but not on trusts
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, June 2 European Union proposals to
fight tax evasion have been shelved until July, at least in part
to avoid hurting Prime Minister David Cameron's bid to keep
Britain in the EU in a June 23 referendum, people familiar with
the matter said.
A package that might include tightening rules on publishing
the beneficial owners of trusts had been expected from the
executive European Commission this week but has been delayed to
next month, said an EU official adding that this was due to
"technical issues", including concerns over protecting privacy.
However, two people familiar with the matter said political
concerns over the Brexit referendum had also played a part in
the decision -- a pattern EU officials and diplomats say has
held up several measures in Brussels this year.
"The Commission is worried about the impact on Brexit," one
person familiar with the decision process said.
The transparency of trusts, which returned to the EU agenda
this year amid public outrage following the Panama Papers leaks,
is sensitive for Cameron because he is on record as blocking an
earlier EU effort to identify trust owners.
EU leaders are counting on the Conservative premier to carry
the day in his campaign to avert a Brexit, which they fear would
have deeply damaging economic and political effects on the bloc.
Any revival of controversy over trusts, in which Cameron
could be criticised as a wealthy member of an elite defending
the opaque British trust system, could cost him votes.
A British government spokesperson declined comment on the
issue of the Commission's delay but stressed that Cameron's
government was "a leader" in fighting financial crime and noted
a British initiative to promote an international agreement for
authorities to share data on the ultimate owners of companies.
Existing registers of trust ownership, required under EU
law, are not easily accessible and are loosely controlled.
Trusts are widely used in Britain for inheritance planning
and Cameron cited concerns about privacy in successfully
lobbying the EU in 2013 to drop a proposal to publish details of
their ownership.
This year Cameron was obliged to detail his own income and
tax returns after it emerged that his late father, a
stockbroker, had set up an investment trust in the Panama.
Tighter controls on trusts and enhanced accessibility to
registers of beneficiaries were among ideas circulated by the EU
executive to member states in April.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Gareth Jones)