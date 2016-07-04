(Updates with details. Changes dateline)
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS , July 4 The European Commission will
propose on Tuesday stricter rules on trusts to prevent tax
evasion, according to draft legislation seen by Reuters, in a
move that Britain has long opposed and which was deferred until
after the Brexit referendum.
The EU push to identify owners of trusts has been in the
making for years but British Prime Minister David Cameron had
succeeded in blocking past attempts by EU authorities, citing a
need for privacy for British trusts used to manage inheritances.
It appears to be the first move by the Commission to move
ahead with legislation Britain will eventually have no say over
following its decision to quit the European Union.
Other EU states believe that lack of transparency about
ownership can turn trusts into vehicles for evading taxes.
The Commission draft proposal said trust beneficial owners
will have to be recorded in registers that in many cases will be
accessible to the public. Britain still has a vote in EU council
discussions on new laws, but the vote to leave the Union on June
23 has left its influence very much weakened.
The new EU initiative follows the publication in April of
the Panama Papers which revealed widespread tax avoidance
practices by wealthy individuals transferring funds offshore
through shell companies and other anonymous entities.
Over the past weeks, the British government lobbied the
Commission again to avoid a crackdown on trusts. The EU
executive postponed the decision until after the June 23
referendum on EU membership.
Britain may ignore these new rules after completing its exit
from the EU, a process that would take two years but has not
formally started yet.
But EU leaders have repeatedly said after the Brexit vote
that if Britain wants to maintain access to the EU internal
market after completing its exit from the union, it has to fully
apply European Union legislation.
"Remain" campaigners in Britain warned before the vote that
the country may end up is a position like Norway, which has to
accept EU rules but has no say in formulating them.
The United Kingdom has so far exploited elements of EU
legislation to avoid full enforcement of transparency rules.
"Requirements for the registration of beneficial owners of
trusts have been clarified, to remove gaps in the legislation
and national mismatches," the draft Commission proposal said.
Existing registers of trust ownership are not easily
accessible and are loosely controlled. To close this loophole,
the Commission is proposing "to give public access to a set of
information on companies and business-type trusts".
Other types of trusts will have to reveal their beneficial
ownership to people with "a legitimate interest," the document
said.
The Commission will formally adopt the legislative proposals
at its weekly meeting on Tuesday. The EU Parliament and EU
states will have to approve the measures, before they become
law.
