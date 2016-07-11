(Repeats, without changes, story first published on Sunday)
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, July 10 Technology investors seeking
refuge after Brexit are picking companies delivering instant
access to services for Web and mobile customers or firms mainly
doing business globally which can benefit from the pound's fall.
They are shying away from hardware makers or e-commerce
suppliers with sizeable UK sales, which count for less after
currency swings driven by Britain's vote to leave the EU.
Shareholders are also wary of software and services firms
getting caught short by budget freezes by customers scrambling
to reassess their businesses and resulting slowing economic
growth.
Second-quarter results begin this week and run into August.
The STOXX European technology index fell 10 percent after the
June 23 vote, but has since regained 6.6 percent. It is down
10.5 percent so far this year, weighed by slowing global
smartphone growth and concerns about the world economy.
Brexit is playing into a deeper trend where established tech
firms supplying traditional hardware, software or services are
losing ground to cloud-based businesses, as corporate spending
and consumer appetites shift to the web and mobile phones.
"There will be a lot of companies that are poorly positioned
for the cloud that are going to call out Brexit as a timely
excuse for their own problems," said Ben Rogoff, a fund manager
with Polar Capital in London.
"Let's be clear here: This uncertainty is taking place
against a backdrop of growth that has been disappointing anyway.
These firms will blame Brexit for their own misexecution".
A survey of chief information officers in the United States
and Europe by Morgan Stanley in June - before the Brexit vote -
showed buyers already paring back 2016 spending plans for
hardware and technical services. Cloud, big data and security
software remain top spending priorities, it found.
After the vote, global market research firm Gartner slashed
its tech spending outlook for Britain by 3 percent this year and
by 5 percent in 2017.
SAFE HAVENS
Two UK-based safe havens are ARM Holdings, which
licenses chip technology used in most smartphones worldwide, and
Sophos, driven by demand for its computer security
software and services, most financial analysts say.
U.S. names like Salesforce.com and Red Hat,
with long-term subscriptions for Internet-delivered software and
little direct exposure to Britain, are safe bets, said Silicon
Valley-based analyst Trip Chowdhry. Amazon.com and
Apple, while active in Britain, enjoy strong brands and
have sticky subscription business models likely to insulate them
from any UK slowdown, he said.
Globally focused ASML of the Netherlands benefits
from spending on its advanced chip-making tools by Intel
and Taiwan's TSMC, together with the positive
effects of selling products in dollars, but booking them in
euros, Morgan Stanley says.
Similarly, Europe's biggest software maker, SAP,
remains insulated by long sales cycles and an entrenched,
multinational customer base, with little direct exposure to
Britain, although the Brexit shock in the final week of June
could prove to have delayed some new software licensing deals.
Baader analyst Knut Woller expects SAP later this month to
reaffirm its full-year 2016 financial targets: "If SAP can meet
the consensus for flat license growth in the second quarter,
that would be seen as a relief" and send the stock higher, he
said.
LEFT VULNERABLE
But UK online advertising and ecommerce sales by other big
U.S. Internet names are set to take an eventual hit from
slowing economic growth and translating pounds into U.S. dollars
for reporting purposes, Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Sandler said.
These include eBay, with 16 percent of revenue from
Britain; travel site Priceline with an estimated 15
percent; Google with 9.5 percent and Facebook
with an estimated 7 to 10 percent tied to Britain, Sandler said.
Eastern European software services firms EPAM and
Luxoft, which count heavily on contracts from financial
service and media clients in Britain and Western Europe, are
some of the tech shares hardest hit in the region by worries
about how Brexit may undermine economic growth. Both stocks are
down 15-20 percent in the past month.
Financial software providers Temenos of Switzerland and
UK-based Fidessa may struggle to close contracts in the second
half of 2016 as banks reconsider their UK positions, UBS said.
"While we do not think the UK's 'leave' vote is analogous to
the Lehman collapse, we do think it is likely to impede
decision-making in Europe as banks consider the possible
implications," UBS software analyst Michael Briest said.
Dutch car navigation supplier TomTom's stock has plunged 20
percent in the past month: British consumers account for 13
percent of sales, with three-quarters of overall revenue coming
from Europe, Barclays said.
"We foresee challenging times ahead for TomTom based on its
exposure to the UK consumer market and the negative impact
foreign exchange should have on TomTom's gross margins," said
Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner.
TomTom faces a double hit because most of what it sells is
priced in dollars, making purchases more costly in Britain.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)