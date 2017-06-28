LONDON, June 28 The travel industry risks going
back to the "medieval age" if its demands are not met when
Britain leaves the European Union, tour operator Thomas Cook's
chief executive said on Wednesday.
Peter Fankhauser said Europe must have a single aviation
market and transitional agreements for air traffic rights after
Brexit and that it was imperative for the sector to co-ordinate
and make its voice heard as negotiations begin.
"Can you imagine needing again a visa to go to Germany? That
would re-draw the map back to the medieval age," the Swiss CEO
told Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) delegates.
"We have absolutely no excuse not to join forces to make our
voice heard... We have to explain what we need and what the
impact will be – on both sides of the Channel – if we don't get
what we need," he said at the conference in London.
Travel firms and airlines have been vocal on the risks that
Brexit poses the industry, with Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary
warning that a worst case scenario could see a total end of
flights between Britain and the European Union.
Britain is due to exit the bloc in March 2019, and with
bookings for summer 2019 due to open near the end of this year,
the industry is looking for a swift deal for the sector now that
negotiations between the EU and Britain are under way.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Louise Ireland)